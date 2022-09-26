Walker rushed three times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

Walker played just nine offensive snaps, but it's encouraging that he got the ball on six of those plays. The rookie second-round pick had a 21-yard tout in the third quarter but didn't gain any ground on his other two carries. He was also effective as a checkdown option for quarterback Geno Smith. However, Rashaad Penny -- who played 69 percent of the snaps -- is still the clear No. 1 back, so fantasy managers need to exercise patience with Walker.