Walker (oblique) was a full practice participant Friday, with head coach Pete Carroll expressing optimism that the running back will play in Sunday's game at San Francisco despite being listed as questionable, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker and Zach Charbonnet (knee) followed the same practice routine this week, sitting out Wednesday and logging limited sessions Thursday before upgrading to full activity Friday. Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune agrees with Carroll's assessment that Walker is on track to return to action this weekend, though Walker had been ceding about half the running-back snaps to Charbonnet before missing the past two games. The rookie has typically gotten the bulk of his work on passing downs when Walker is available, with the latter handling the majority of carries.