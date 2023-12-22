Walker (shoulder) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Walker missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, after taking 22 touches for 112 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles. His return to practice Friday -- and ability to play through the fourth quarter Monday -- would seem to hint at active status this Sunday, with further updates likely available from coach Pete Carroll and national NFL reporters alike.