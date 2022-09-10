Walker (hernia) is listed as questionable for Monday night's season opener against the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 2022 second-rounder was listed as a non-participant in practice both Thursday and Friday, but at this stage he's not ruled out for Monday night's 8:15 ET kickoff. Given the timing of Seattle's opening contest, Walker currently profiles as a risky Week 1 fantasy lineup option. If he's out or limited Monday, the team would turn to Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas for complementary RB snaps behind starter Rashaad Penny.