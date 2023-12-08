Walker (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker and Zach Charbonnet (knee) both get the same designation after returning to practice Thursday as limited participants. They'd been splitting snaps about 50/50 before Walker missed the past two games with an injury, though Walker had a sizable advantage when it came to carry counts. Charbonnet then dominated backfield work the past two weeks, with DeeJay Dallas barely playing as the backup until a knee contusion forced Charbonnet out in the fourth quarter of last Thursday's loss to Dallas.