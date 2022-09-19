Walker gained 10 yards on four carries and caught two of three targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

Making his debut for Seattle after missing Week 1 while completing his recovery from a hernia procedure in August, the second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft struggled along with the rest of the team's offense, and the Seahawks' only points on the day came on a blocked field goal that got returned to the end zone by Mike Jackson. More encouragingly, Walker tied Rashaad Penny in touches with six, and the rookie could find himself in a backfield timeshare now that he's healthy -- albeit a timeshare in an offense that has looked far from dangerous so far. Up next in Week 3 is a Falcons defense that has yet to allow a RB to reach 50 rushing yards against them.