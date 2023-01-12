Walker (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker avoided Seattle's first injury report of the week entirely Tuesday before showing up one day later as a non-participant due to the ankle injury that has lingered since early December. With his status cleared up ahead of the weekend, though, Wednesday's absence clearly was maintenance-based, likely to keep the rookie second-round pick as healthy as possible. Walker thus is set to lead the team's backfield Saturday, which has resulted in 98 touches for 450 yards from scrimmage and no TDs over the last four contests.