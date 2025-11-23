Walker (glute), who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This report coincides with Seattle coach Mike Macdonald saying Friday that Walker is in line to play Sunday despite dealing with a glute injury. It remains to be seen, however, if the issue will result in Walker ceding more snaps to co-tailback Zach Charbonnet -- as it is, Walker and Charbonnet have been working in a pretty close timeshare for most of the season. Last week against the Rams, Walker tallied 42 offensive snaps to Charbonnet's 36, though Walker was far more productive with 111 yards from scrimmage to Charbonnet's 47.