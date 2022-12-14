Walker (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Less than an hour after coach Pete Carroll said Walker would be listed as questionable, the final injury report shows the running back with no game designation at all. He thus figures to step back in as the lead runner, though it'll be against a top defense and with some possibility he cedes more snaps to Travis Homer than he typically would. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is listed as questionable and could also be an option to avoid putting too much of the load on Walker.