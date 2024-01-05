Walker (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

After missing Wednesday's session due to a lingering shoulder injury, Walker was able to get back on the practice field one day later, which didn't happen until last Friday ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Steelers. This seems to confirm coach Pete Carroll's comments to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Wednesday that Walker is in a better spot this week as opposed to last week. Walker has one more chance to get back to full Friday before the Seahawks potentially give him a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale at Arizona. That said, if he's able to suit up for that contest, he should resume his role as the team's top running back, which has resulted in 131 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 30 touches in the two games in which he's played through his current health concern.