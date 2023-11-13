Walker rushed 19 times for 63 yards and caught one of his two targets for a 64-yard touchdown in Sunday's 29-26 win over Washington.

Walker struggled to gain much traction as a runner against Washington's defensive front (3.3 YPC), but he finally broke free in the third quarter when he took a short pass from Geno Smith on Seattle's half of the field all the way to the house for the first receiving touchdown of his career. Sunday's strong fantasy output gives the 23-year-old 770 combined yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns through nine games this season. Walker's healthy production combined with his firm grip on the starting job in Seattle make him a universal starting option against the Rams next Sunday.