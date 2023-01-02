Walker carried the ball 23 times for 133 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jets.

The rookie running back posted his second straight 100-yard game and the second-biggest rushing total of his young career to help the Seahawks' playoff chances alive. Walker needs just 64 more rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season heading into a Week 18 clash with a Rams defense that just got torched for 122 yards and two touchdowns by Austin Ekeler.