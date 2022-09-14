Walker (abdomen) is expected to practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said he expects Walker to return for Week 2 against the 49ers, though Carroll did note Wednesday that the Seahawks are relying on the rookie to let them know how he feels in practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Either way, Rashaad Penny likely will be the lead back again, though Walker could take chunk out of the rushing workload if he's truly ready this Sunday. Carroll's history of unrealistic optimism about injuries does leave some doubt as to Walker's availability -- doubt that could largely be removed by a full practice showing by the end of the week.
