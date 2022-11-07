Walker carried the ball 26 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals. He also caught three of four targets for 20 yards.

Both scores came in the fourth quarter, as Walker put the game out of Arizona's reach. Walker has gotten into the end zone in five straight games, scoring seven TDs in total over that stretch while amassing 512 rushing yards. The rookie should be one of the focal points of the Seattle offense again in a Week 10 clash with the Buccaneers in Germany.