Walker carried the ball 18 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns and caught all three of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers.

Both TDs came in the second half as the Seahawks pulled away, with Walker getting into the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter and a seven-yard run in the fourth. His 59 receiving yards were also a career high, topping the 55 yards he hauled in last year in Week 10. Walker appears headed for another productive day in Week 4 against a Giants defense that's allowed four rushing touchdowns to running backs through its first three games.