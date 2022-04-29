The Seahawks selected Walker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 41st overall.

Walker becomes the second running back off the board in the draft and joins a crowded running back room in Seattle. He began his career at Wake Forest and ran well there with 17 touchdowns in two seasons, but it was at Michigan State in 2021 that he truly broke out. Walker won the Doak Walker Award on the strength of a 1,636-yard, 18-touchdown season with the Spartans. He has a dense build at 5-foot-9 and 202 pounds with 4.38 speed, so the big runs he put on display in college can be replicated at the next level. There are questions about his pass-catching ability, as he brought in 19 of 30 targets for 136 yards in three seasons. While Walker is certainly talented, the landing spot complicates his fantasy outlook for 2022.