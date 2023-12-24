Walker (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans, is trending towards playing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is hardly a secret considering head coach Pete Carroll echoed a similar sentiment following Friday's practice, which also marked Walker's first participation in practice this week. More concerning for fantasy managers is a difficult matchup against Tennessee's rugged run defense, although that unit may take a step back due to the absence of Jeffery Simmons, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury. Official confirmation regarding Walker's availability should arrive well before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.