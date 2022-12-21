Walker (ankle) is present at Wednesday's practice, but he didn't take part during the media-access portion of the session, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker officially kicked off Week 16 prep with an absence Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll replicate that listing one day later. If he does, he'll be afforded just one more opportunity to mix into drills before the Seahawks likely tab him with a designation for Saturday's contest in Kansas City. With DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also a DNP on Tuesday, Travis Homer is the only healthy running back on Seattle's active roster after the team waived Tony Jones earlier Wednesday.