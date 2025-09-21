Walker will be the Seahawks' lead running back Sunday against the Saints with Zach Charbonnet (foot) inactive.

As expected, Charbonnet won't be available for Sunday's contest due to a foot injury that didn't allow him to practice during Week 3 prep. In the first two games of the campaign, Walker and Charbonnet received 27 touches apiece, and considering the Seahawks' other available RBs (George Holani and Jacardia Wright) have combined for zero offensive snaps this season, Walker is in line for a massive workload this weekend. In the only regular-season game Charbonnet has missed in his two-plus years as a pro (Week 7 versus the Cardinals in 2023), Walker racked up 111 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 28 touches.