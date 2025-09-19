Walker is in line to be the Seahawks' unquestioned top running back Sunday against the Saints with Zach Charbonnet (foot) listed as doubtful for that contest, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Charbonnet wasn't able to practice at all during Week 3 prep due to a foot injury, and the aforementioned listing doesn't give him much leeway to be available Sunday. He actually received the greater share of the offensive snaps between the two in Seattle's first two games, but both players sit at 27 touches on the season. Walker has been far more effective with them, accounting for 142 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD to Charbonnet's 57 yards and one score on the ground. Assuming Charbonnet is deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Walker would draw the start, while George Holani (no offensive snaps in 2025) and potentially practice-squad member Jacardia Wright (no NFL snaps to speak of) would be on hand for any RB reps that linger.