Coach Pete Carroll said Walker (hernia) will get some reps on the practice field Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Walker missed the Seahawks' final two preseason games due to a hernia procedure that he underwent in mid-August. As of Monday, Carroll was uncertain whether Walker would be ready for a season-opening matchup with the Broncos, but the rookie second-round pick looked good while running Wednesday and took part in the team's walkthrough Thursday. It's unclear if Walker will be contained to work on the side or be able to mix into individual and/or team drills, but his activity level will become known once Seattle posts its first Week 1 injury report.