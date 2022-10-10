Walker is primed to step into Seattle's primary running back role with Rashaad Penny (lower leg) done for the season, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker will get a chance to lead the Seahawks' backfield with Penny set for season-ending surgery to address a broken fibula. The rookie second-round pick had eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints, highlighted by a 69-yard breakaway score, but he's still yet to log double-digit attempts in a single game. There's a good chance that changes Week 6 versus the Cardinals, as DeeJay Dallas is currently the only healthy running back on Seattle's roster, though Travis Homer (ribs) could return from IR later this month. The team will likely add more backfield depth in the coming days, but Walker projects to inherit a lead role in Penny's absence.