Walker (shoulder) is active Week 5 against the Saints.
Walker was limited in practice by a shoulder injury on consecutive days this week, but it won't stop him from suiting up Sunday. Last week, Walker barely saw a third of the snaps, playing second fiddle to Rashaad Penny -- a role that translated to just eight carries for 29 yards. It's unclear if the rookie will carve out a greater piece of the pie against a tough Saints run defense, especially given the recent injury.
