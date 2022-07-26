The Seahawks have signed Walker, the John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The same applies to fellow 2022 second-round pick Boye Mafe and fourth-rounder Coby Bryant, meaning that Seattle's entire nine-player draft class is under contract with the team. With Chris Carson planing to retire from the NFL as a player because of a neck injury, Rashaad Penny and Walker top the Seahawks' running back depth chart, with Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, noting that the duo are in line to work as the team's primary early-down options, while DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer share third-down duties. Though Walker has plenty of long-term upside, it may take him some time to become a steady fantasy producer, with ESPN's Brady Henderson indicating that Penny (who led the NFL in rushing over the final five weeks of last season) projects as Seattle's primary running back out of the gate this coming season.