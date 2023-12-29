Walker (shoulder/illness) officially didn't practice Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Walker was present but not participating during the portion of Thursday's session open to the media, and he indeed went down as a DNP for a second consecutive day. If he follows last week's practice regimen, he'll be listed as limited Friday and questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, but there's the added roadblock of an illness that he's dealing with this time around, so his status for Week 17 is up in the air at the moment.