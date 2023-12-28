Walker (shoulder/illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Last week, the Seahawks delayed any on-field work for Walker until Friday, so his lack of activity to begin Week 17 prep isn't a surprise. But he's also being listed with an illness, which throws a wrench into his status this time around. In any case, Walker has two more chances this week to put himself on a path to suit up Sunday against the Steelers. While playing through the shoulder issue this past Sunday at Tennessee, he easily paced Seattle's backfield with 17 touches for 56 yards from scrimmage on a 58 percent snap share, with No. 2 RB Zach Charbonnet picking up the other 42 percent of plays en route to three touches for minus-4 yards.