Walker (oblique) is listed as inactive Thursday at Dallas.

For a second week in a row, Walker wasn't able to log any on-field work due to the oblique injury that he suffered Week 11 at the Rams. Now that he's confirmed to be inactive for another contest, he'll cede the Seahawks backfield to Zach Charbonnet yet again, with DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh serving as the backups. Walker will turn his focus to getting healthy for Seattle's key Week 14 visit to San Francisco.