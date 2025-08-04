Walker (foot) is missing a third straight practice Monday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Walker was healthy for the first eight practices of training camp, having long ago made a full recovery from the ankle injury that ended his 2024 campaign early. He's now bothered by foot soreness, with Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald suggesting this weekend that Walker's injury isn't anything significant or concerning. The bigger immediate concern is chatter about Zach Charbonnet taking more work away from Walker under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.