Walker is listed as the starter on the Seahawks' initial depth chart.
Walker dealt with a groin injury to start training camp, but he shook it off after before the third preseason game. He didn't play at all during the preseason as a precaution. The second-year running back faced competition from rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet during training camp, but Walker appears to be the No. 1 back for now. That's not surprising considering he rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on 228 carries (4.6 YPC) as a rookie. As long as he remains productive, Walker has the edge as the starting back.
