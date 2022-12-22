Walker (ankle) wasn't spotted practicing with the Seahawks' other healthy players during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Later Thursday, the Seahawks will release their final Week 16 injury report, with Bell expecting that Walker will be listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Kansas City after going down as a non-participant Tuesday and Wednesday. While a lack of practice activity won't disqualify Walker from potentially suiting up this weekend, it's not an especially ideal scenario for fantasy managers who are weighing whether to include the rookie back in lineups for Week 16. In what's otherwise been a mostly promising first NFL season, Walker is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry while collecting 11 receptions across his last four appearances, missing one game along the way (Week 14 against the Panthers) due to the lingering ankle injury. Even if Walker is cleared ahead of Saturday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he could be on a restricted snap count while he manages the ankle issue.