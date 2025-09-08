Walker took 10 carries for 20 yards while bringing in all three of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 17-13 loss to San Francisco.

Walker was a limited participant in practice this week dealing with a minor foot injury, but he was left off the injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoff. The veteran starter struggled to gain traction early, ceding 12 carries to Zach Charbonnet in a near-even split of touches. If a true timeshare has finally developed in Seattle, then Walker's fantasy stock would take a hit after commanding the lion's share of carries when healthy in years past. Assuming this backfield deployment sticks, both tailbacks would generate flex appeal against the Steelers next Sunday.