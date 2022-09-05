Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he isn't sure whether Walker (abdomen) will play during Seattle's Week 1 matchup against the Broncos on Sept. 12, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carroll said that Walker "worked some" by doing running and catching during Monday's practice, but the rookie's availability to begin the regular season remains up in the air due to his ongoing recovery from a hernia procedure. If Walker is ultimately unavailable for the Seahawks' season opener, Rashaad Penny would serve as the team's clear lead back, while Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas would likely compete for touches in reserve roles.