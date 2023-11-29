Walker (oblique) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game in Dallas, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker has yet to practice since suffering an oblique injury Week 11 against the Rams, and his listing on the Seahawks' final Week 13 injury report Wednesday backs up a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the running back is in line to miss a second straight contest. Assuming he's indeed inactive Thursday, Walker will yield most of Seattle's backfield to rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet, while DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh will be the candidates to fill in behind him.