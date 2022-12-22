Walker (ankle/back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Kansas City, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Seattle held Walker out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday, and he likely went down as a non-participant at the final session of Week 16 prep Thursday, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. With game statuses now known for this weekend, Walker not only has the lingering ankle issue attached to his name, but a back injury as well. The rookie second-round pick's upcoming availability thus is up in the air, but managers who may be relying on Walker at least will be aware if he's active or not about 90 minutes before Saturday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) also is questionable, leaving Travis Homer as the only healthy member of the backfield on the Seahawks' active roster.