Walker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Walker made a sudden appearance on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday as limited due to a shoulder issue, which now is making his status for Week 5 murky. Fortunately for fantasy managers, his availability, or lack thereof, will become known about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if he's able to suit up this weekend, though, the rookie second-round pick will be working behind top running back Rashaad Penny, which so far has amounted to 4.3 touches for 18 yards from scrimmage per game and no TDs in four contests.