Walker was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker spent training camp tending to a minor groin strain, which kept him on the sidelines for the entire preseason slate. He eventually logged a full practice on Aug. 17 and even kicked off Week 1 prep with a similar session, but the injury clearly isn't behind him on the eve of the regular season. Thursday's limitations may have been a precautionary measure, but Walker's status on Friday's practice report will be one to watch out for to see if he enters the weekend as questionable.