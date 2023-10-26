Walker (calf) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker now has only one more opportunity to fit in some on-field work this week as he tends to a calf injury. As for the rest of Seattle's injured running backs, Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) returned to a full practice Thursday, and Kenny McIntosh (knee), who was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, also didn't have a cap on his reps. If Walker is limited or sidelined this weekend, Charbonnet likely would be the biggest beneficiary, with DeeJay Dallas and potentially McIntosh (if he's activated) also in the RB mix.