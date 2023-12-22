Walker (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough due to a shoulder issue, Walker now has missed back-to-back sessions to begin Week 16 prep. His activity level Friday likely will be key to how the Seahawks decide to list him on their final injury report ahead of Sunday's game at Tennessee. If Walker is limited or even ends up sidelined, the team again would turn over its backfield to rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet.