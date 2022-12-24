Walker (ankle/back), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Kansas City after not practicing in any capacity this week, is still expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters as much Thursday, but it didn't stop Seattle from elevating two running backs (Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman) from the practice squad Friday. With Rapoport relaying that Walker is still on pace to play, however, it's possible that the addition of Gallman may have been in anticipation of an absence from DeeJay Dallas (ankle), who is also listed as questionable. Igwebuike, meanwhile, appears to have established himself as Seattle's top kickoff returner and might have been summoned from the practice squad even if both Walker and Dallas approached the weekend without designations. Regardless, fantasy managers planning on using Walker this week will still want to confirm that he isn't included on Seattle's inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.