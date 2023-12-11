Walker (oblique) had eight carries for 21 yards and caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to San Francisco.

Walker returned from a two-game layoff and was greeted by a buzzsaw in the form of the 49ers' defense Sunday. The 23-year-old wound up receivig two more touches than backfield mate Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was limited in practice this week with an injury of his own. Walker struggled while splitting carries in his first game back, but the lowered usage was likely a result of being eased back into action. Look for the power back's touches to increase in Week 15 with the added day of rest and recuperation ahead next Monday's tilt against Philadelphia.