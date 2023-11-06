Walker rushed the ball nine times for 16 yards in Sunday's 37-3 loss to the Ravens. He added one catch for one yard.

Walker ran into a number of issues in the loss, most notably a game script that didn't allow Seattle to rely on the run game. Along similar lines, Seattle ran only 47 plays while possessing the ball for just under 20 minutes. Finally, Baltimore is among the best defenses in the league, all of which combined for Walker's worst game of the season and his second consecutive matchup with under 10 rushing attempts.