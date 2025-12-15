Walker was held to 17 yards on nine carries while catching his only target for two yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts.

Walker managed to sink even deeper than last week's sub-30 yard showing against the Falcons by setting a new low in rushing yards in Sunday's win over the Colts. Zach Charbonnet (8-31-0) didn't fare much better in a game that featured no touchdowns for Seattle. That said, Walker's recent struggles could lead to fewer opportunities in the closing weeks if he can't turn things around against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.