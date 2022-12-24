Walker (ankle/back) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Though Walker sat out practices Tuesday through Thursday due to his pair of injuries and ended up taking a questionable tag into the weekend, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated the running back would play Saturday. Carroll's prediction will ultimately come to pass after Walker avoided the inactive list, but it's unclear if the rookie will be limited to any degree while he's still banged up. After sitting out the Seahawks' Week 14 loss to the Panthers, Walker didn't have any major restrictions with his workload in the Week 15 loss to the 49ers, as he accounted for 79 yards on 16 touches (12 carries, four receptions) while taking on a 75 percent snap share.
