Walker carried the ball 15 times for 51 yards and caught both his targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

It was Zach Charbonnet's turn to post big numbers out of the Seattle backfield, as he delivered 110 rushing yards and two TDs while Walker played second fiddle. Walker will still head into a Week 18 clash with the 49ers needing only 70 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the second time in his career, and with the Seahawks in line to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win, he should get every opportunity to hit that milestone.