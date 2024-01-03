Coach Pete Carroll said Walker (shoulder) participated in Wednesday's walkthrough and looked OK, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Walker has played through a shoulder injury the last two games, but he didn't return to Sunday's loss to the Steelers after taking a big hit early in the third quarter, despite being listed as probable to do so. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Carroll added that Walker looked better Wednesday than he did a week ago at the same point, so the running back seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale at Arizona. Wednesday's practice report will unveil how much work Walker was able to muster to kick off Week 18 prep.