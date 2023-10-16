Walker rushed the ball 19 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals. He added three receptions for 27 yards.

Walker had an excellent opening drive for Seattle, accounting for 34 total yards while also scoring a touchdown. He found running room more difficult to find after that, though his strong involvement as a receiver covered up some of his inefficiency on the ground. Walker has now found the end zone in four consecutive games and has six total touchdowns across five contests. He should find more room to roam in a Week 7 matchup against Arizona and will look to record his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.