Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Walker's reported procedure is to repair a hernia and that the running back is targeting a return to action in time for Week 1.

Per Rapoport, Walker wasn't dealing with what is sometimes called a "sports hernia" or core muscle injury, but either way it appears as though the 2022 second-rounder has a chance to avoid missing regular season action. Once he's back to full strength, Walker will look to resume his quest to carve out a key early-season role in Seattle's backfield alongside Rashaad Penny.