Walker (groin) practiced Wednesday but didn't mix into any team drills, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Walker was in a helmet before practice and proceeded to take part in individual work and blocking drills, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. However, Walker has yet to be cleared for all activities since returning to practice Saturday. Given that coach Pete Carroll called Walker "week-to-week" when the running back initially suffered a minor groin strain in the first practice of training camp, the Seahawks likely will continue to take things slow with the second-year pro with an eye toward Week 1. In the meantime, rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas represent the top healthy RB options for Seattle.