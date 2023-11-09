Walker didn't practice Wednesday due to a chest injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Walker has dealt with the occasional health concern this season, namely Week 1 due to a groin issue and Week 9 with a calf injury, but neither one impacted his availability for game day. He had his roughest outing of the campaign this past Sunday against the Browns' top-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed, totaling 17 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. With another injury in tow, Walker's status will be one to watch as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday against the Commanders.