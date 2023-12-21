Walker didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a shoulder injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Walker previously sat out Weeks 12 and 13 with a strained oblique, so he's emerged from Monday's win against the Eagles with a new health concern. In that contest, he notched 34 of 61 offensive snaps while reserve running back Zach Charbonnet logged 27. The close gap in usage wasn't reflected in the box score, though, as Walker turned 22 touches into 112 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD, and Charbonnet had four carries for 16 yards. Walker's lack of activity to kick off Week 16 prep may be a precautionary measure after the recent heavy workload he took on, but his status nonetheless will be watched to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game at Tennessee.